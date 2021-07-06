With 214 active wildfires burning in B.C., out-of-province firefighters arrive

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 out-of-province firefighters will arrive at locations around the province Tuesday after a mechanical issue kept them grounded on Monday.

Firefighters from Quebec and New Brunswick will hit the fire lines as soon as they pass a COVID-19 screening test.

There are currently 214 active fires burning in B.C. with 39 sparked in the last 48 hours. About a third of the fires burning are suspected to be caused by lightning according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Sparks Lake fire, northwest of Kamloops, remains the biggest in the province at more than 39,000 hectares in size.

View image in full screen A panorama of the Sparks Lake wildfire. B.C. Wildfire Service

An evacuation order is in effect for 164 properties and an alert has been issued for more than 900 others.

The wildfire is also inching closer to homes on the Skeetchestn Indian Band.

In an update Monday, members of the community said they have been going through people’s yards and removing flammable materials near houses.

All homes and band structures have a sprinkler system installed on the roofs and they have installed a fireguard starting at Criss Creek Road, all the way along the base of the mountain to Sabiston Creek Road.

Crews are also reportedly making headway against another fire burning near Kamloops — the Durand Lake wildfire.

It has put prime ranch land at risk with multiple properties under evacuation order.

Ranchers in the area have expressed anger and frustration with the province as crews were not allowed access to the land for several hours and ranchers worry that allowed the fire to keep growing.

The ranchers want to be more involved and say they can be an asset for crews because they know the land best.

An evacuation alert has been issued for people living in the Canim Lake area, east of 100 Mile House, due to a 582-hectare wildfire.

B.C. wildfire crews say fire activity in this area is increasing because of steep terrain and elevated winds.

Residents from Lytton and the surrounding areas are still waiting to hear what caused the devastating fire last week — officials are still not confirming if it was sparked by a passing train. However, they said Monday it is believed to have been human-caused.

Rail investigators, CN Rail representatives and RCMP have all been in the village alongside fire crews.

The estimated 7,600-hectare fire remains out of control but is now burning north up the Fraser Canyon.

Residents are now focused on when they may be able to see the damage for themselves.

There were some tense moments in the Okanagan Monday when a wildfire suddenly grew in size in the Spotted Lake area near Osoyoos.

The Old Richter Pass fire is still several kilometres outside of town but is being fought by air and ground crews.

In nearby Oliver, officials are confident the Wolfcub Creek fire won’t grow in size. It is currently estimated to be 45 hectares and while it did damage one home officials say the property is still structurally sound.