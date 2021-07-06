SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

With 214 active wildfires burning in B.C., out-of-province firefighters arrive

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Good and bad news in B.C. wildfire fight' Good and bad news in B.C. wildfire fight
WATCH: While firefighters are making progress on some of the wildfires impacting thousands of British Columbians, they are still facing major challenges with most of the province rated as 'high' or 'extreme' fire danger.

More than 100 out-of-province firefighters will arrive at locations around the province Tuesday after a mechanical issue kept them grounded on Monday.

Firefighters from Quebec and New Brunswick will hit the fire lines as soon as they pass a COVID-19 screening test.

There are currently 214 active fires burning in B.C. with 39 sparked in the last 48 hours. About a third of the fires burning are suspected to be caused by lightning according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Read more: Cause of Lytton, B.C. wildfire suspected to be human, but investigation not yet complete

The Sparks Lake fire, northwest of Kamloops, remains the biggest in the province at more than 39,000 hectares in size.

A panorama of the Sparks Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
A panorama of the Sparks Lake wildfire. B.C. Wildfire Service

An evacuation order is in effect for 164 properties and an alert has been issued for more than 900 others.

The wildfire is also inching closer to homes on the Skeetchestn Indian Band.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver' Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver
Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver

In an update Monday, members of the community said they have been going through people’s yards and removing flammable materials near houses.

All homes and band structures have a sprinkler system installed on the roofs and they have installed a fireguard starting at Criss Creek Road, all the way along the base of the mountain to Sabiston Creek Road.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Crews are also reportedly making headway against another fire burning near Kamloops — the Durand Lake wildfire.

It has put prime ranch land at risk with multiple properties under evacuation order.

Click to play video: 'Many B.C. residents on notice to evacuate as wildfires near' Many B.C. residents on notice to evacuate as wildfires near
Many B.C. residents on notice to evacuate as wildfires near

Ranchers in the area have expressed anger and frustration with the province as crews were not allowed access to the land for several hours and ranchers worry that allowed the fire to keep growing.

The ranchers want to be more involved and say they can be an asset for crews because they know the land best.

Read more: B.C. firefighters help comfort, feed animals left behind after devastating Lytton wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued for people living in the Canim Lake area, east of 100 Mile House, due to a 582-hectare wildfire.

B.C. wildfire crews say fire activity in this area is increasing because of steep terrain and elevated winds.

Residents from Lytton and the surrounding areas are still waiting to hear what caused the devastating fire last week — officials are still not confirming if it was sparked by a passing train. However, they said Monday it is believed to have been human-caused.

Click to play video: 'RCMP take lead in investigation into deadly Lytton fire' RCMP take lead in investigation into deadly Lytton fire
RCMP take lead in investigation into deadly Lytton fire

Rail investigators, CN Rail representatives and RCMP have all been in the village alongside fire crews.

The estimated 7,600-hectare fire remains out of control but is now burning north up the Fraser Canyon.

Residents are now focused on when they may be able to see the damage for themselves.

Read more: Firefighters scramble to save home, Highway 3 closed as wildfire ignites near Osoyoos, B.C.

There were some tense moments in the Okanagan Monday when a wildfire suddenly grew in size in the Spotted Lake area near Osoyoos.

The Old Richter Pass fire is still several kilometres outside of town but is being fought by air and ground crews.

In nearby Oliver, officials are confident the Wolfcub Creek fire won’t grow in size. It is currently estimated to be 45 hectares and while it did damage one home officials say the property is still structurally sound.

