Firefighters scramble to save home, Highway 3 closed as wildfire ignites near Osoyoos, B.C.

A new wildfire that sprung to life in the South Okanagan is threatening at least one home and has forced the closure of Highway 3 in both directions west of Osoyoos, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Old Ritcher Pass wildfire is burning approximately eight kilometres northwest of Osoyoos.

“The fire is estimated at one hectare in size and classified as out of control,” said fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

“There are four personnel on the ground assisted by three helicopters and air tankers,” she added.

The aerial support and the smoke from this fire will be visible to surrounding communities, the fire service said.

JUST IN: Viewer video shows a plane dropping red fire retardant on a home threatened by a grass fire burning just above Spotted Lake near #OsoyoosBC (Courtesy: Richard ten Brink/Submitted)#BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/pnDJoWurn2 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 5, 2021

Sandy Steck is vacationing in Osoyoos and spotted the flames.

“Right now I am starting to see some black smoke and a helicopter has just dropped a bucket of water onto the fire site,” she told Global News.

** #BCHwy3 Closed west of #Osoyoos** Due to grassfire, the highway is closed in both directions at Old Richter Passage Rd. Updates will be provided when available.@TranBC @TranBC_OKS @icbc pic.twitter.com/uiRAe4K9xu — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) July 5, 2021

“There is definitely two homes in between this fire right now.”

Aim Roads tweeted that Highway 3 is closed in both directions at Old Richter Passage Road, west of Osoyoos, due to the grassfire.

A detour is available via Hwy 3A at Keremoes and Hwy 97 at Kaleden, according to DriveBC.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said it’s in a preliminary stage of response and could not confirm if evacuation orders or alerts will be issued.

@EmergMgtRDOS is sharing information issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre (OIB EOC). For further information, please call OIB office at 250-498-3444. @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/Ib0QxmoiLm — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) rescinded all evacuation orders and alerts on Monday for the Wolfcub Creek wildfire, which ignited near Oliver, B.C., on Sunday evening.

One home was damaged and there are no reports of injuries.