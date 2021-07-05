SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Firefighters scramble to save home, Highway 3 closed as wildfire ignites near Osoyoos, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire near Spotted Lake area' Fire near Spotted Lake area
WATCH: Viewer video shows a new grass fire has sparked in the hills above Highway 3 between Osoyoos and Keremeos.

A new wildfire that sprung to life in the South Okanagan is threatening at least one home and has forced the closure of Highway 3 in both directions west of Osoyoos, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Old Ritcher Pass wildfire is burning approximately eight kilometres northwest of Osoyoos.

“The fire is estimated at one hectare in size and classified as out of control,” said fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

Read more: Home damaged, people flee fast-moving brush fire near Oliver, B.C.

“There are four personnel on the ground assisted by three helicopters and air tankers,” she added.

The aerial support and the smoke from this fire will be visible to surrounding communities, the fire service said.

Sandy Steck is vacationing in Osoyoos and spotted the flames.

“Right now I am starting to see some black smoke and a helicopter has just dropped a bucket of water onto the fire site,” she told Global News.

Trending Stories

“There is definitely two homes in between this fire right now.”

Aim Roads tweeted that Highway 3 is closed in both directions at Old Richter Passage Road, west of Osoyoos, due to the grassfire.

A detour is available via Hwy 3A at Keremoes and Hwy 97 at Kaleden, according to DriveBC.

Read more: Ontario, NB firefighters arrive in B.C. as nearly 200 wildfires blaze

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said it’s in a preliminary stage of response and could not confirm if evacuation orders or alerts will be issued.

Meanwhile, the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) rescinded all evacuation orders and alerts on Monday for the Wolfcub Creek wildfire, which ignited near Oliver, B.C., on Sunday evening.

One home was damaged and there are no reports of injuries.

