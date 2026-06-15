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Canada

Porter Airlines betting travellers will embrace Montreal’s second airport

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 8:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal Metropolitan Airport opening to commercial flights in June'
Montreal Metropolitan Airport opening to commercial flights in June
WATCH: Montreal Metropolitan Airport opening to commercial flights in June – Mar 24, 2026
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Porter Airlines is betting travellers will embrace a new passenger terminal at Montreal Metropolitan Airport, on Montreal’s South Shore.

Commercial service begins today from the new terminal in Saint-Hubert, with Porter launching flights to 11 Canadian destinations, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, marking a major expansion of its passenger service.

Chief executive Michael Deluce says bookings have already exceeded expectations and he predicts the airport will quickly become “the talk of the town.”

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Deluce says Porter’s research found roughly half of the Montreal area’s population can reach the Saint-Hubert airport faster than Trudeau International Airport, and he believes travellers who try the airport will keep coming back.

But transportation experts say changing long-established travel habits may take time.

Archie Huang, a transportation expert at Montreal’s Concordia University, says travellers often choose airports based on destination, ticket prices and flight frequency, meaning convenience alone may not be enough to quickly shift behaviour.

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He says business travellers tend to prioritize reliability and flight schedules, while leisure travellers are often more sensitive to price.

Jacques Roy, a logistics professor at HEC Montréal’s business school, says the new service could prove particularly attractive to South Shore residents and travellers looking for competitive fares.

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