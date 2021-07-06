Alberta RCMP investigate after man’s body found in river near Whitecourt

Send this page to someone via email

Whitecourt RCMP are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man whose body was found in a Alberta river.

RCMP said first responders were called to McLeod River near Whitecourt about a possible drowning Monday.

It was reported to police that a man had fallen into the river and did not surface at around 4 p.m.

RCMP said the man’s body was recovered about an hour later and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was 31-years-old and from Whitecourt but did not release his identity.

In early June, RCMP reported a 32-year-old man from Niton Junction, Alta., had died after being swept away in the McLeod River near Edson while swimming near the bridge off Highway 32.

His body was found four days after he went missing.

