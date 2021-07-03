Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP search for man in Long Lake, Alta.

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 11:25 pm
Emergency vehicles were on scene at Long Lake, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Emergency vehicles were on scene at Long Lake, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. Barb Zerbin / Courtesy

RCMP, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, and a dive team were searching Long Lake, Alta. Saturday afternoon for a 33-year-old man who went under the water.

An RCMP spokesperson said police received a call at 2:45 p.m. Saturday that a 33-year-old man and a youth were out on a dinghy on the lake when it capsized.

According to the RCMP, a witness managed to grab the youth out of the water, but the man disappeared underneath.

Photos from the scene show multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

Long Lake is located about 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, near Boyle.

More to come… 

An RCMP helicopter on scene at Long Lake, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
An RCMP helicopter on scene at Long Lake, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. Barb Zerbin / Courtesy
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWater Rescue tagBoyle tagLong Lake tagAlberta Lake taglake rescue tagRCMP water search tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers