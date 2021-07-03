RCMP search for man in Long Lake, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, and a dive team were searching Long Lake, Alta. Saturday afternoon for a 33-year-old man who went under the water.

An RCMP spokesperson said police received a call at 2:45 p.m. Saturday that a 33-year-old man and a youth were out on a dinghy on the lake when it capsized.

According to the RCMP, a witness managed to grab the youth out of the water, but the man disappeared underneath.

Photos from the scene show multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

Long Lake is located about 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, near Boyle.

More to come…

View image in full screen An RCMP helicopter on scene at Long Lake, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. Barb Zerbin / Courtesy

