Nearly 6,800 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting on Monday that 6,787 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area over the weekend.

Just over 6,200 of the jabs were second doses, while over 550 were first doses, public health reported.

The additional doses mean that approximately 112,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 41.5 per cent of the eligible population.

About 77.5 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, 83.5 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while it’s 71.4 per cent in Wellington County and 73.2 per cent in Dufferin County.

Last week, WDG Public Health saw 30,306 vaccinations, including 2,318 first doses and 27,988 second doses.

Public health reports that 317,681 vaccines have been administered to date since the rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,541.

Active cases have fallen by seven from Friday to 32, with another 12 recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,467 and the city’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 42.

In Wellington County, nine new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,682. The number of active cases increased to 21, with seven new recoveries reported.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll of 41 remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 15.4 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Thursday.

