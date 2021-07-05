SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can now book faster second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 6:09 am
Click to play video: 'The race between COVID-19 vaccines and variants' The race between COVID-19 vaccines and variants
WATCH ABOVE: The race between COVID-19 vaccines and variants.

TORONTO — All Ontarians aged 12 to 17 are eligible for an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of this morning.

Appointments open up at 8 a.m. on the provincial portal, directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, and via participating pharmacies.

The tweens and teens will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot — the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in youth in Canada.

Read more: Ontarians aged 12 to 17 can push up date of 2nd COVID-19 vaccination on Monday

The decision to accelerate second doses for youth comes as the province continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

Ontario initially booked people in for a second shot four months after their initial dose.

Provincial data shows more than 78 per cent of Ontario adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
