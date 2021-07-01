Search for missing hiker on Grouse Mountain ends in tragedy

The search for a hiker missing on Grouse Mountain since June 27 reached a tragic conclusion on Thursday.
Howard Moore was last seen on June 25, and was reported missing by a friend who believed he’d gone on a hiking trip.
RCMP found his vehicle in the Grouse Mountain parking lot with a note on the windshield reading, “Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June.”
Mounties said Thursday that search crews had located his body around noon.
An RCMP spokesperson said there was no sign of criminality in his death, and that the BC Coroners Service would investigate where, when and how he had died.
-With files from Jon Azpiri
