Search for missing hiker on Grouse Mountain ends in tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The search for a hiker missing on Grouse Mountain since June 27 reached a tragic conclusion on Thursday.

Howard Moore was last seen on June 25, and was reported missing by a friend who believed he’d gone on a hiking trip.

Howard Moore, courtesy North Vancouver RCMP. North Vancouver RCMP

Read more: North Shore Rescue continues to search Grouse Mountain for missing hiker

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP found his vehicle in the Grouse Mountain parking lot with a note on the windshield reading, “Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June.”

Mounties said Thursday that search crews had located his body around noon.

An RCMP spokesperson said there was no sign of criminality in his death, and that the BC Coroners Service would investigate where, when and how he had died.

-With files from Jon Azpiri

3:52 North Shore Rescue create ‘Survive Your Own Adventure’ video to teach backcountry safety North Shore Rescue create ‘Survive Your Own Adventure’ video to teach backcountry safety – May 21, 2021