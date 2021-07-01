Menu

News

Search for missing hiker on Grouse Mountain ends in tragedy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 9:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Man missing on Grouse Mountain found dead' Man missing on Grouse Mountain found dead
Tragedy on the North Shore where a missing hiker has been found dead after a three day search.

The search for a hiker missing on Grouse Mountain since June 27 reached a tragic conclusion on Thursday.

Howard Moore was last seen on June 25, and was reported missing by a friend who believed he’d gone on a hiking trip.

Howard Moore, courtesy North Vancouver RCMP.
Howard Moore, courtesy North Vancouver RCMP. North Vancouver RCMP

Read more: North Shore Rescue continues to search Grouse Mountain for missing hiker

RCMP found his vehicle in the Grouse Mountain parking lot with a note on the windshield reading, “Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June.”

Mounties said Thursday that search crews had located his body around noon.

An RCMP spokesperson said there was no sign of criminality in his death, and that the BC Coroners Service would investigate where, when and how he had died.

-With files from Jon Azpiri

Click to play video: 'North Shore Rescue create ‘Survive Your Own Adventure’ video to teach backcountry safety' North Shore Rescue create ‘Survive Your Own Adventure’ video to teach backcountry safety
North Shore Rescue create ‘Survive Your Own Adventure’ video to teach backcountry safety – May 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
