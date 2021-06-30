Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

North Shore Rescue continues to search Grouse Mountain for missing hiker

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 6:10 pm
A note found on a vehicle belonging to Howard Moore. View image in full screen
A note found on a vehicle belonging to Howard Moore. North Shore Rescue

North Shore Rescue continues to search for a missing hiker.

North Vancouver RCMP said Tuesday that Howard Moore, 74, was reported missing by a friend who last saw him on June 25. The friend told police he believed Moore planned to go hiking in North Vancouver near Grouse Mountain.

Howard Moore
Howard Moore. North Vancouver RCMP

Officers found Moore’s vehicle in the Grouse Mountain parking lot. A note left on the vehicle’s windshield read, “Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June.”

Story continues below advertisement

North Shore Rescue said Wednesday that multiple ground teams and a search dog team are scouring the front side of Grouse Mountain.

Read more: It has been two years since Vancouver man David Sullivan went missing

Moore is described as a Caucasian man with light brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone who may have seen Moore is asked to call 911.

Click to play video: 'New interactive tool promotes back country safety' New interactive tool promotes back country safety
New interactive tool promotes back country safety – May 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Shore Rescue tagGrouse Mountain tagNSR tagBC missing hiker tagGrouse Mountain search tagGrouse Mountain missing hiker tagNorth Shore missing hiker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers