North Shore Rescue continues to search Grouse Mountain for missing hiker

North Shore Rescue continues to search for a missing hiker.

North Vancouver RCMP said Tuesday that Howard Moore, 74, was reported missing by a friend who last saw him on June 25. The friend told police he believed Moore planned to go hiking in North Vancouver near Grouse Mountain.

Howard Moore. North Vancouver RCMP

Officers found Moore’s vehicle in the Grouse Mountain parking lot. A note left on the vehicle’s windshield read, “Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June.”

North Shore Rescue said Wednesday that multiple ground teams and a search dog team are scouring the front side of Grouse Mountain.

Moore is described as a Caucasian man with light brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone who may have seen Moore is asked to call 911.

