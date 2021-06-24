It has been two years since Vancouver man David Sullivan went missing

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man has now been missing for two years and his family is desperate for any answers.

David Sullivan, 62, was last seen on June 27, 2019, walking along Alexander Street near Gore Street. He was reported missing on July 1 of that year.

Sullivan has dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

Vancouver police said he remains missing and they are committed to following up on any new leads.

Sullivan’s family said in an email statement to Global News that they find it difficult to comprehend how anyone can just vanish, especially in today’s society.

“We no longer hold any hope that he will be found alive but would like to be able to find peace and closure with knowing what happened and to bring him home,” the family said.

Sullivan is Caucasian and between five-foot-10 and six feet tall. He has a heavy build and is bald. He was last seen wearing a grey and white check shirt, brown pants and possibly sandals. He was also carrying a blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Sullivan is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Persons Unit at 604-717-2533.

