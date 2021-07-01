Wildfires in Graystokes Provincial Park, east of Kelowna, downsized but still out of control

Three wildfires burning east of Kelowna, in Graystokes Provincial Park, have been downsized from an initial estimate of 300 hectares.
On Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says the three fires are estimated to be a combined 150 hectares, or half of Wednesday afternoon’s initial assessment.
BC Wildfire, which pulled its crews from the area yesterday due to aggressive fire behaviour, noted that two of the three fires are close in proximity, but are still separate in that they haven’t joined.
All three — Long Loch, Derickson Lake and Hilda Creek — were discovered Tuesday and were initially small before exploding in size on Wednesday.
Early Thursday, BC Wildfire pegged the Long Loch and Derickson Lake wildfires at a combined 400 hectares, “but now have a more accurate estimate of them.”
The biggest of the three, and also in the middle, is the Long Loch wildfire, which is currently estimated at 100 hectares. Two helicopters were en route to that fire.
That wildfire is approximately 40 kilometres east from the shores of Okanagan Lake, and 27 km north of Big White Ski Resort.
Seven km southeast of that fire is the Derickson Lake wildfire, which is currently listed at 50 hectares.
It’s located around 18 km north of Big White, and is also deemed out of control.
Lastly, the Hilda Creek wildfire is listed at two hectares, and is also out of control. It is burning around six km west of the Long Loch wildfire.
BC Wildfire says it will be updating information throughout the day.
