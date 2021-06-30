Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with murder granted bail

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 6:04 pm
Former Saskatchewan RCMP officer Bernie Herman, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman, has been granted bail. View image in full screen
Former Saskatchewan RCMP officer Bernie Herman, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman, has been granted bail. paNOW / Supplied

A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with murder in the death of a man in Prince Albert, Sask., has been granted bail.

Bernie Herman, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman. The two are not related.

Herman was granted bail by Justice G.A. Meschishnick after a hearing on Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench says the bail conditions are under a publication ban.

Read more: Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death

The body of Braden Herman, 26, was found in an isolated area of Prince Albert’s Little Red River Park on May 11.

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Herman pleaded not guilty on June 16 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13.

He was a long-serving RCMP officer at the time of Braden’s death, but was not on duty at the time. Herman resigned from the force on June 1.

Police said Bernie Herman and Braden Herman knew each other, and the two grew up in neighbouring northern Saskatchewan communities. Braden was from the Clearwater River Dene Nation and Bernie was from La Loche.

Read more: Family, friends of Braden Herman gather for vigil

Two independent observers are assigned to provide oversight into the homicide investigation.

They were appointed by Saskatchewan’s minister of corrections, policing and public safety at the request of Prince Albert police Chief Jonathan Bergen.

Bergen said he asked for observers to be appointed in the public interest and due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Neither observer has worked with Prince Albert police nor is a member of the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death' Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagSask RCMP tagPrince Albert tagFirst Degree Murder tagPrince Albert Police tagHomicide Investigation tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagprince albert news tagPrince Albert RCMP tagBernie Herman tagBraden Herman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers