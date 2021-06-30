Former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with murder granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with murder in the death of a man in Prince Albert, Sask., has been granted bail.

Bernie Herman, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman. The two are not related.

Herman was granted bail by Justice G.A. Meschishnick after a hearing on Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench says the bail conditions are under a publication ban.

The body of Braden Herman, 26, was found in an isolated area of Prince Albert’s Little Red River Park on May 11.

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Herman pleaded not guilty on June 16 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13.

He was a long-serving RCMP officer at the time of Braden’s death, but was not on duty at the time. Herman resigned from the force on June 1.

Police said Bernie Herman and Braden Herman knew each other, and the two grew up in neighbouring northern Saskatchewan communities. Braden was from the Clearwater River Dene Nation and Bernie was from La Loche.

Two independent observers are assigned to provide oversight into the homicide investigation.

They were appointed by Saskatchewan’s minister of corrections, policing and public safety at the request of Prince Albert police Chief Jonathan Bergen.

Bergen said he asked for observers to be appointed in the public interest and due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Neither observer has worked with Prince Albert police nor is a member of the RCMP.

