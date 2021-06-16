Menu

Canada
June 16 2021 7:13pm
01:12

Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death

A former Mountie charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask., has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

