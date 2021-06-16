Menu

Comments

Crime

Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 2:16 pm
Bernie Herman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
Bernie Herman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman in Prince Albert, Sask. paNOW

A former Mountie charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask., has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bernie Herman’s lawyer entered the plea in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

Herman, 53, is charged with the death of Braden Herman, 26. The two are not related.

Read more: Family, friends of Braden Herman gather for vigil

Braden’s body was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on May 11.

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Herman was a long-serving RCMP officer at the time of Braden’s death, but was not on duty at the time.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP officer charged with murder resigns from force

The Saskatchewan RCMP said Herman resigned from the force effective June 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge' Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge
Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge – May 13, 2021
