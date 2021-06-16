Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A former Mountie charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask., has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bernie Herman’s lawyer entered the plea in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

Herman, 53, is charged with the death of Braden Herman, 26. The two are not related.

Braden’s body was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on May 11.

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Herman was a long-serving RCMP officer at the time of Braden’s death, but was not on duty at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP officer charged with murder resigns from force

The Saskatchewan RCMP said Herman resigned from the force effective June 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13.

— with files from The Canadian Press

1:56 Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge – May 13, 2021