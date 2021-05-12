Menu

Crime

Prince Albert RCMP officer arrested in connection to homicide investigation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 2:42 pm
Prince Albert police roll out new crime-fighting team amid violent streak View image in full screen
A Prince Albert RCMP officer has been arrested after the initial investigation of the death of a 26-year-old man on Tuesday evening. The officer was off-duty at the time. File / Global News

Prince Albert RCMP member has been taken into custody as Prince Albert Police investigate the death of a 26-year-old man.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask., police confirm house explosion death a homicide

Police say they were called out to a wooded area within the city on Tuesday evening for a report of a deceased man. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The RCMP officer who was arrested was not on duty at the time, police said.

According to protocol of The Police Act, Prince Albert Police has requested an independent observer oversee this investigation.

Prince Albert Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is leading the investigation.

The officer and victim are known to each other, police said.

Police said no further comment would be made at this time, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Read more: Innocent bystander struck by bullet during fatal shooting in Burnaby

Neither the victim’s or the officer’s name was released by police.

