Prince Albert RCMP officer arrested in connection to homicide investigation

A Prince Albert RCMP member has been taken into custody as Prince Albert Police investigate the death of a 26-year-old man.

Police say they were called out to a wooded area within the city on Tuesday evening for a report of a deceased man. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The RCMP officer who was arrested was not on duty at the time, police said.

According to protocol of The Police Act, Prince Albert Police has requested an independent observer oversee this investigation.

Prince Albert Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is leading the investigation.

The officer and victim are known to each other, police said.

Police said no further comment would be made at this time, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Neither the victim’s or the officer’s name was released by police.