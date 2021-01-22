Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s investigating the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman as a homicide.

Megan Michelle Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020.

“It’s challenging, for sure. We were definitely hoping for a different result, but it is a little bit of movement,” father Brian Gallagher said.

“As it’s gone on for so long, it’s less of a shock.”

The major crime section has been assisting with the suspicious missing persons file and has spoken to several people, according to a press release on Friday.

Police said there remain others who they wish to speak with.

Gallagher was observed on surveillance footage at a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2020, according to the press release.

The SPS Major Crime Section is entering into a homicide investigation into the suspicious missing persons file of 30-year-old Megan Gallagher. More info: https://t.co/3LJDYOX2U7 pic.twitter.com/023vTssV6C — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 22, 2021

She was wearing a black Cabela’s hoodie, black pants, and a light blue shirt underneath her hoodie, police said.

Gallagher has several tattoos, described as:

large owl from shoulder to elbow

cross behind her ear

rainbow-coloured feather on her ankle

“Jake” and “Adam” beneath her arm

#13 on her hand

She was described as being five-foot 10, around 180 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“If anybody has any information that will help with a resolution, please let Saskatoon Police Services know as soon as you can,” Brian Gallagher said.

“If you think it’s insignificant, you never know. It might be just the piece that they’re looking for.”

“We sure do miss her.”

Brian Gallagher described his daughter as a wonderful, caring and humble woman with a daughter who just turned three years old.

-With files from Anna McMillan