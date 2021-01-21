Winnipeg police search for missing man last seen in Fort Garry

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Winnipeg man who has been missing for more than a week.

Sami Uzzaman, 24, was last seen in the Fort Garry area on Jan. 9. He was reported missing Wednesday, police say.

Uzzaman is 5’11” in height, 165 lbs., with a slim build. He has short black wavy hair, black eyes and police say he may have grown a full black beard.

Uzzaman may be wearing a longer-length parka with a fur hood, according to police.

Police say they are worried about Uzzaman’s well-being and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

