Winnipeg police search for missing man last seen in Fort Garry

By Shane Gibson Global News
Sami Uzzaman, 24, was reported missing Jan. 20.
Sami Uzzaman, 24, was reported missing Jan. 20.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Winnipeg man who has been missing for more than a week.

Sami Uzzaman, 24, was last seen in the Fort Garry area on Jan. 9. He was reported missing Wednesday, police say.

Uzzaman is 5’11” in height, 165 lbs., with a slim build. He has short black wavy hair, black eyes and police say he may have grown a full black beard.

Uzzaman may be wearing a longer-length parka with a fur hood, according to police.

Police say they are worried about Uzzaman’s well-being and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016
