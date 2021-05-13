Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 13 2021 7:57pm
01:56

Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge

A Saskatchewan RCMP officer with 32 years of experience, Bernie Herman, made his first court appearance on Thursday, charged with first-degree murder.

