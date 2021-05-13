Saskatchewan Mountie makes court appearance on first-degree murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

Brett Herman said there are unanswered questions as the man accused of killing his half-brother made his first court appearance in Prince Albert, Sask.

The body of Braden Herman, 26, was found in a wooded area in the city on Tuesday evening.

A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on Thursday.

A 32-year veteran of the RCMP, Bernie Herman, is charged with first-degree murder in Braden’s death. He was off-duty at the time of the incident, Prince Albert police said in a statement.

Police say the victim and accused knew each other, but despite having the same last name, they were not related.

Brett Herman said the victim and accused’s relationship was “close.”

Brett Herman said Braden was a good guy who didn’t have anything bad to say about anyone.

He said Braden went down the wrong path as he coped with the death of his brother, Blade, describing the relationship between the two as “very close.”

“That kind of was his go-to person to talk about things (that) are more personal,” Brett said outside of Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.

Brett said Braden was a fun-loving person who will be deeply missed.

“We’re all just going to really miss him so much,” Brett said.

“I’ll always love him and always remember him.”

Bernie Herman appeared in court on his 53rd birthday wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans.

He remained standing while nodding his head several times and thanked the judge at the conclusion of the hearing.

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell, who is representing the accused, told court he spoke with his client Wednesday and that Bernie Herman understood that he faces a charge of first-degree murder.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 26.

Brett Herman said Bernie Herman didn’t look at him during his appearance, suggesting that “says a lot about his character.”

Braden Herman’s sister, DeeDee Herman, has alleged that her brother had been harassed by the officer for the last two years — and that he was using his police powers to do so.

In a statement released Wednesday, Saskatchewan RCMP acknowledged the arrest of Bernie Herman, who was a corporal with the traffic services unit.

The RCMP said processes are in place to handle conduct issues, “including those as serious as the arrest announced on (Wednesday).”

1:18 Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with 1st-degree murder Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with 1st-degree murder

— wIth a file from The Canadian Press

