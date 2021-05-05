Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are hopeful people will recognize the voices in an audio recording linked to the disappearance of Megan Gallagher.

The 30-year-old woman was last heard from on Sept. 20, 2020, police say. Her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the Saskatoon Police Service released a recording of a phone call made from Gallagher’s cellphone.

Staff Sgt. Grant Obst said the call was made at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 — the morning after Gallagher was last seen on surveillance video at a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive.

In the recording obtained from a taxi company, a woman’s voice can be heard as she calls for a cab. Police said Gallagher’s family has confirmed it’s not her voice. An unidentified man’s voice can also be heard briefly in the background.

The woman asked the taxi company to pick them up from the 700 Block of Weldon Avenue and take them to an apartment at the 100 Block of Avenue P South, Obst said. Investigators have spent “considerable time” at both locations and have spoken to people there, he said.

Police say they have not found Gallagher’s phone.

Investigators are asking the people who made the phone call from Gallagher’s phone to come forward.

The SPS is asking people with information about the voices in the recording to contact police at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a major crime investigator.

