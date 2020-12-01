Family of missing Saskatoon woman Megan Gallagher unveil new billboard

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends of a missing 30-year-old Saskatoon woman have started a campaign to help find her.

Megan Gallagher was last seen September 19 in Saskatoon.

“Megan is a daughter, she’s a mom, she’s a relative and she’s a fantastic friend to so many. She is a remarkable human being,” Megan’s father Brian Gallagher said.

He remembers the last time he saw his daughter clearly.

“It was good, one of the best days we’ve had,” Brian recalled.

“It was a beautiful, bright, sunny day playing with her dogs on the front lawn. It was almost like a storybook.”

Brian and other family and friends from Megan haven’t heard from her since that seemingly normal September day.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) have helped the Gallaghers as they search for Megan.

The Gallaghers unveiled a billboard of Megan Tuesday in their latest effort to find her. The photo on the billboard is from the day her family last saw her.

“We truly believe these efforts will lead to information about Meaghan’s whereabouts,” Brian said.

It has been a life-changing experience for Megan’s family and friends.

“I just want Megan to know I love her and I miss her very much. All I want to do is see her come home,” Megan’s mother Ingrid MacCool said.

Megan is five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair which she often wears in a bun.

She has a variety of tattoos including a ‘#13’ on her right hand, a large owl on her right arm, a cross behind her ear and a coloured feather on her ankle.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or SPS.