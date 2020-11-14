Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after found lying in snow, Saskatoon police say

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 2:39 pm
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Saskatoon Police continue to investigate the death of a man who was found unconscious in the snow. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service are investigating the sudden death of a man after he was found outdoors and unconscious Saturday morning.

Police say they received a report of a man lying in the snow in the 300 block of Avenue Q South at around 8 a.m.

Read more: Distracted driving cause of fatal semi crash on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

The 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

Police say he was declared dead at 9:21 a.m. and that the death is not considered suspicious.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 2 people, find driver of car unconscious

They continue to investigate alongside the office of the chief coroner.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details have been provided.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon continues to dig out from winter storm' Saskatoon continues to dig out from winter storm
Saskatoon continues to dig out from winter storm
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceWinterColdSudden DeathAvenue Q South300 block of Avenue Q Southsudden death saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers