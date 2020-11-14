Man dead after found lying in snow, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon Police Service are investigating the sudden death of a man after he was found outdoors and unconscious Saturday morning.
Police say they received a report of a man lying in the snow in the 300 block of Avenue Q South at around 8 a.m.
The 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
Police say he was declared dead at 9:21 a.m. and that the death is not considered suspicious.
They continue to investigate alongside the office of the chief coroner.
No other details have been provided.
