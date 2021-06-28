Strathcona County residents asked to use less water amid heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

As area temperatures flirt with all-time records amid an early summer heat wave, Strathcona County is asking people to reduce their water use.

The county announced Monday afternoon it is bringing in a “water restriction” that calls for residents to only use the resource for essential purposes.

“A water restriction requires reduction of non-essential water use,” the county said in a news release. “It differs from a water ban, which prohibits all non-essential water use.”

The county said the move is a precautionary measure aimed at maintaining acceptable levels in its reservoirs and ensuring there is no shortage of water for drinking, cooking and firefighting.

READ MORE: Soaring temps push western wildfire risk into ‘extremely extreme’ uncharted territory: experts

The water restriction specifically affects Sherwood Park, Ardrossan, Josephburg, Half Moon Lake, Collingwood Cove, Antler Lake and Fultonvale.

Story continues below advertisement

“Josephburg Co-op customers, country residential areas and residents who get water from truck-fills are also asked to reduce their water use,” the county said.

“With hot temperatures and the lack of rain, the regional water system is below normal levels. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With hot temperatures and the lack of rain, the regional water system is below normal levels.

“The restriction is required to ensure neighbouring communities and our own are able to keep up with demand.”

READ MORE: ‘Historic’ heat wave in Western Canada might not lift for days, forecasters say

Until the restriction is lifted, people are asked to reduce or suspend all non-essential water use for things like watering lawns, long showers, washing cars or driveways, washing clothes or dishes and filling pools or hot tubs.

“Residents can make a big difference by restricting water use,” said Strathcona County water and wastewater manager Tammy Lockhart.

“All water conservation measures will help decrease the demand on the water system, especially during those peak water consumption periods from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the ongoing heat wave in Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The county is also closing a number of spray parks in Sherwood Park on Monday in an effort to conserve water.

“The RE/MAX spray park in Broadmoor Lake Park and ArrKann Spray Park in Ardrossan Regional Park will remain open as they use recirculated water,” the county noted, however. “The hours have now been extended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

The county added it is suspending the use of potable water for a number of municipal tasks but noted that park-watering trucks that use non-potable water will continue to operate amid the restriction.

READ MORE: Heat wave prompts heightened safety measures for seniors in Edmonton

“If residents see someone using a lot of water, they are encouraged to let the water user know about the water restriction, or, if necessary, call utilities (at) 780-467-7785,” the county said.

“As the heat wave continues, residents are reminded to look out for each other during this extreme weather.