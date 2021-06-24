Environment June 24 2021 8:07pm 01:39 Alberta bracing for ‘historic’ heat wave Environment Canada is warning Alberta residents about a long and hot extreme heat event. Morgan Black has more on ways to keep cool as temperatures soar to the mid-30s. ‘Historic heat wave’ coming to B.C., Alberta: Environment Canada <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7979509/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7979509/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?