Environment
June 24 2021 8:07pm
01:39

Alberta bracing for ‘historic’ heat wave

Environment Canada is warning Alberta residents about a long and hot extreme heat event. Morgan Black has more on ways to keep cool as temperatures soar to the mid-30s.

