‘Historic heat wave’ coming to B.C., Alberta: Environment Canada

A stretch of extreme heat is heading towards B.C. and Alberta and meteorologists aren’t exactly sure when it will end.

“We have a large ridge of warm air aloft moving in from the United States, so it’s coming up from the south,” said Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“It’s over B.C. and Alberta. It’s going to persist for some time… We’re expecting it to go at least a week and we actually don’t know the full end when we’ll cool below extreme heat temperatures,” she explained.

"The long duration — coupled with little reprieve from the heat overnight — will create a very dangerous situation."

The people most at risk during an extreme heat event are older adults, those experiencing homelessness and anyone with pre-existing health conditions.

“If you have an older relative living alone, it’ll be important to make sure that they’re staying cool, drinking enough water, that type of thing,” Hoffman said.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in quickly so avoid strenuous activities in peak heat hours and stay hydrated and out of the sun if possible.

Hoffman said animal safety will also be important.

“If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet.”

*HOT HOT HOT* Your 7day forecast for Edmonton will be dangerously hot for many. Enjoy it if you can… but keep your neighbours in mind. Record highs listed under each day next week… many could be broken other than the 37.2° on Tuesday. #yeg #yegwx #abheat #abroads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/FcxjDLRlqG — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) June 23, 2021

The duration of this extreme heat event, combined with the oppressive temperatures, make it very uncommon in Alberta, Hoffman said.

“This is a very rare and important heat wave and it’s important for everyone to treat it as such.

“With this event, we’re forecasting daytime highs well over 30 C… The last time we had four days of 32 C as a daytime high in a row was 1961,” she added.

"This will be a historical heat wave."

Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizée said the heat wave is expected to last until at least July 2.

B.C. will see the highest temperatures from this event, Hoffman said, before the heat moves into Alberta through Slave Lake, Edmonton and then south to Red Deer and Calgary.

“The hardest hit will be northwestern Alberta,” she said.

1:24 Albertans brace for sweltering temperatures this coming week Albertans brace for sweltering temperatures this coming week

The all-time record for hottest temperature in Edmonton is 37.2 C, which was hit on June 29, 1937.

The all-time record for hottest temperature in Calgary is 36.5 C, which was hit Aug. 10, 2018.

“We are forecasting daytime highs in the mid 30s — so the 35 to 36 C range — we’re anticipating it to get that hot,” Hoffman said.

Edmonton averages four days per year above 30 C.

Calgary usually has five days per year above 30 C.

HEAT WARNINGS are spreading. A dangerous heat wave is upon western Canada with temperatures climbing into the 30s from Friday to Sunday and potentially close to the 40s next week. This could very well be the worst heat wave on Alberta's record. Stay cool. #abwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/J9jfRYXBti — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) June 24, 2021

“We could be looking at a stretch of seven days or more with highs in the 30 to 35 C range in Edmonton,” said Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

The last time Edmonton had five days in a row of temperatures above 32 C was June 2-6, 1961.

The last time Calgary had five days in a row of temperatures above 32 C was July 30 to Aug. 3, 1914 — more than a century ago.

The record number of consecutive days above 30.0°C is 6 for Edmonton. That was set back in June 1961. IF our forecast holds… we could be looking at 7-8 straight days of 30.0°C starting on Saturday. #yeg #yegwx #abheat pic.twitter.com/nlwbM3fJdB — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) June 24, 2021

“The placement and pattern of the jet stream will lead to the heat wave and dictate its intensity.

“Not only will the high be in the minimum 30s, but the overnight lows could stay as warm as 20C,” Beyer said. “This doesn’t allow the body to cool and can lead to significant stress for many.”

REASON FOR THE HEAT: "Omega block" in the jet stream. This is a "blocking pattern". Troughs on either side of a big ridge over Western Canada will lead to a stagnant pattern with not much moving. This will lead the "heat dome" which will get our temps into the mid-upper 30's. pic.twitter.com/TeYbgk4lKi — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) June 23, 2021

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Alberta was on July 21, 1931 when Bassano hit 43.3 C.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada was on July 5, 1937. Both Yellow Grass, Sask., and Midale, Sask., hit 45.0 C.

In terms of long-term weather trends, Hoffman said the weather agency can’t attribute any one heat wave or any one extreme weather event to climate change.

“But what we can say with pretty good certainty is that with the changing climate, we expect more frequency and severity of heat-related events like this in the future.”

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News