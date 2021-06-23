Albertans brace for 30C+ weather at end of June

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans have eased into the summer weather, but the final few days of June have people filled with a mix of delight and apprehension.

Temperatures in Edmonton are expected to hit potentially record breaking temperatures over the next week.

“We could be looking at an up to six-day stretch with highs in the 30-35C range in Edmonton,” said Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer. “The placement and pattern of the jet stream will lead to the heat wave and dictate its intensity.”

Read more: Environment Canada changes its national alert system for extreme storms

Beyer categorized the heat as “dangerous” as many people in Edmonton don’t have access to air conditioning or other ways to cool down.

“Be kind to our most vulnerable in the community and keep a close eye on the very young and seniors,” Beyer said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Be kind to our most vulnerable in the community and keep a close eye on the very young and seniors," Beyer said.

Story continues below advertisement

The heatwave prompted many local agencies in Edmonton to put out the call for sunscreen and water for vulnerable populations.

** URGENT-We are in desperate need of water bottles! With this heat wave upon us and only half a case left, we’re worried about our youth staying hydrated through the week. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1-9 and Friday, Saturday 2-6 #YEG #cityofedmonton — Old Strathcona Youth (@Oldstrathconayo) June 23, 2021

Operation Friendship Seniors Society’s Jimmy Morrison said the heat has a big impact on the seniors the organization helps.

“A lot of them are not properly protected from the sun. They just aren’t prepared,” Morrison said. “The next few days are going to be so hot and what we have right now is probably going to last two days max.”

Morrison said he’s hopeful that people in Edmonton will continue to donate throughout the summer to help during hot summer months. He said the organization expects to serve triple the normal amount of people in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

“They don’t have the support that we have. We’re really asking everyone, with the water donations, to think of our inner-city seniors in the heatwave,” he said. “Make sure they know that someone cares about them.”

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in quickly so avoid strenuous activities in peak heat hours and stay hydrated and out of the sun if possible.

“Not only will the high be in the minimum 30s, but the overnight lows could stay as warm as 20C,” Beyer said. “This doesn’t allow the body to cool and can lead to significant stress for many.”

1:43 Edmontonians try to beat the heat as capital region faces heat warning Edmontonians try to beat the heat as capital region faces heat warning – Jun 2, 2021