Sunscreen time: B.C.’s South Coast to get first real heat of the summer

If you’ve been depressed by the cooler weather so far this summer, you can finally break out your beach clothes.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, forecasting the “highest temperatures experienced so far” this year for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sea-to-Sky region and Vancouver Island.

The ridge of high pressure is anticipated to roll in by Sunday, when daytime highs could hit the low 30s.

The heat is expected to persist into Monday, before cooler temperatures come in on Tuesday.

1:03 What is heat exhaustion? What is heat exhaustion?

Environment Canada advised the public to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat:

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner, and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car.