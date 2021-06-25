Edmonton activates extreme weather response for historic heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

As much of Alberta and British Columbia are preparing for a historic heat wave, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response.

The plan is designed to keep those most vulnerable to the heat safe.

Anyone needing a break from the heat can go to an open city facility, Edmonton announced Friday.

Access cannot be guaranteed because of provincial health guidelines still in place, but the following facilities are planning to offer access and will offer bottled water to those who need it:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

The Orange Hub

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

Other city facilities that don’t have the space for indoor relief will still offer bottled water. Those spaces include:

Fred Broadstock pool

Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool

Oliver outdoor pool

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Muttart Conservatory

Edmonton Valley Zoo

Jasper Place Leisure Centre (starting June 26)

Peace officers will also carry water to offer to members of the vulnerable population that they meet.

The city is working to create more free water options through the summer for vulnerable groups and the activation of park fountains in the river valley is underway.

The city is also launching a pilot project this summer to turn five fire hydrants into water stations. Locations are still being decided and those water stations are expected to be available in late July.

The extreme weather response will be in effect until after July 1.

How to handle the heat

Temperatures in Edmonton are expected to soar into the high 30Cs over the coming days, temperatures that can become dangerous.

To avoid heat illness, it’s recommended to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and to stay in a cool place.

Everyone is encouraged to check on older family, friends and neighbours and people and pets should never be left in a parked vehicle.

Anyone working outside should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Symptoms of heat illness include:

dizziness/fainting

nausea/vomiting

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst

decreased urination with unusually dark urine

lack of sweat

confusion

fainting

unconsciousness

Anyone concerned about someone outside in the extreme heat can help in the following ways:

Call 211 and press three for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team. They can assist with individuals who may be in distress and can provide transportation to social service agencies.

Call 911 in cases of emergency