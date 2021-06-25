Edmonton activates extreme weather response for historic heat wave

As much of Alberta and British Columbia are preparing for a historic heat wave, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response.
The plan is designed to keep those most vulnerable to the heat safe.
Anyone needing a break from the heat can go to an open city facility, Edmonton announced Friday.
Access cannot be guaranteed because of provincial health guidelines still in place, but the following facilities are planning to offer access and will offer bottled water to those who need it:
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
- Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre
- Clareview Community Recreation Centre
- Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre
- The Meadows Community Recreation Centre
- The Orange Hub
- Mill Woods Recreation Centre
Other city facilities that don’t have the space for indoor relief will still offer bottled water. Those spaces include:
- Fred Broadstock pool
- Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool
- Oliver outdoor pool
- Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre
- Muttart Conservatory
- Edmonton Valley Zoo
- Jasper Place Leisure Centre (starting June 26)
Peace officers will also carry water to offer to members of the vulnerable population that they meet.
The city is working to create more free water options through the summer for vulnerable groups and the activation of park fountains in the river valley is underway.
The city is also launching a pilot project this summer to turn five fire hydrants into water stations. Locations are still being decided and those water stations are expected to be available in late July.
The extreme weather response will be in effect until after July 1.
How to handle the heat
Temperatures in Edmonton are expected to soar into the high 30Cs over the coming days, temperatures that can become dangerous.
To avoid heat illness, it’s recommended to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and to stay in a cool place.
Everyone is encouraged to check on older family, friends and neighbours and people and pets should never be left in a parked vehicle.
Anyone working outside should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.
Symptoms of heat illness include:
- dizziness/fainting
- nausea/vomiting
- rapid breathing and heartbeat
- extreme thirst
- decreased urination with unusually dark urine
- lack of sweat
- confusion
- fainting
- unconsciousness
Anyone concerned about someone outside in the extreme heat can help in the following ways:
- Call 211 and press three for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team. They can assist with individuals who may be in distress and can provide transportation to social service agencies.
- Call 911 in cases of emergency
