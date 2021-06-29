Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Edmonton fire crews respond to calls of people, animals locked in vehicles during heat wave

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Hot Alberta weather can make for dangerous work conditions' Hot Alberta weather can make for dangerous work conditions
WATCH ABOVE: While some Albertans are seeking relief from the high temperatures at pools, lakes and inside air conditioned buildings, many people have no choice but to work outdoors. As Tom Vernon explains, employers are excpected to ensure those workers are safe during extreme weather like heat waves.

As temperatures continue to soar across much of Western Canada, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has been busy responding to numerous calls of people and animals being locked in vehicles.

On Monday alone, EFRS said it was called to four reports of a child or adult locked in a vehicle, as well as nine calls for animals locked in vehicles.

Edmonton reached a high of 34 C on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Western Canada heat wave has unusual characteristic, high nighttime temperatures: experts  

Between June 1 and June 28, Edmonton fire crews were called to 87 incidents of people or animals being locked in vehicles — 52 for animals and 35 for humans. Of those, 28 calls for animals and 19 calls for people have happened since June 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency personnel say these calls serve as a reminder that a vehicle is not a babysitter.

Read more: Hot cars can reach deadly temperatures in just an hour: study

On a warm day, even when a vehicle is parked in the shade with its windows down, it only takes minutes for a vehicle to reach dangerous temperatures.

Extreme heat affects infants and small children more quickly than adults because of their size. Their core temperature can increase three to five times faster than an adult’s, according to the Edmonton Police Service’s “Vehicle Is Not A Babysitter” campaign.

Read more: Lytton B.C. sets a new all-time Canadian heat record for the second day in a row

Pets get heatstroke more quickly than kids because they can’t cool themselves off by sweating. They only have sweat glands on their paws which won’t do well on a hot car seat, according to the EPS.

In addition to the medical risks, someone could also take off with the vehicle with a person or pet inside. Children or loose pets could also inadvertently put the vehicle into drive if it’s left running.

“There are too many dangerous situations that could happen in this moment of convenience,” according to the EPS.

Story continues below advertisement

What to do if you see a person/animal in distress

Anyone who sees an unattended child or animal in a vehicle on a hot day should call 911 and check for signs of overheating, which include fast, noisy breathing, disorientation, vomiting and lack of responsiveness. If the vehicle doors are unlocked, the child or animal should be removed from the vehicle. Police say if the doors are locked, break a window to get the child or pet out of the vehicle and advise the owners upon their return that police are on the way.

Read more: Here’s what happens to your body when you’re left in a hot car

EFRS said if an animal does not appear to be in distress, people should call 311 instead of 911.

Edmonton’s weather forecast

Edmonton could break its all-time temperature record this week. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the city was 37.2 C, which happened on June 29, 1937.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton will continue to see extremely high temperatures for the next several days.

Global Edmonton’s weather team is forecasting a high of 36 C in Edmonton Tuesday, 37 C Wednesday and 36 C Thursday. With the humidex, it will feel even warmer.

Read more: ‘Historic’ heat wave in Western Canada might not lift for days, forecasters say

The entire province remains under a heat warning Tuesday. Several areas, including Edmonton, also have special air quality statements in place.

“Stagnant weather conditions under a ridge of high pressure are causing pollutants at the surface to build up with time. Air quality is expected to be at its worst in the evenings while these hot and sunny conditions persist,” Environment Canada’s weather statement reads.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, June 28, 2021' Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, June 28, 2021
Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, June 28, 2021

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weather tagHeat Wave tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEdmonton weather forecast tagEdmonton heat warning tagEdmonton heat tagEdmonton heat wave tagCanada Heat Wave tagChild locked in vehicle tagEdmonton animals in vehicles tagEdmonton people in vehicles tagPet locked in vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers