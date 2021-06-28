Menu

Canada

Soaring temps push western wildfire risk into ‘extremely extreme’ uncharted territory: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Heat dome in Alberta, B.C. igniting wildfire fears' Heat dome in Alberta, B.C. igniting wildfire fears
Alberta and British Columbia are set to face record-breaking temperatures, raising fears about wildfires. As Lauren Pullen reports, an out-of-control wildfire west of Edmonton has already forced the town of Evansburg to evacuate.

Forestry experts are hoping for clear, blue skies as unprecedented hot weather pushes the wildfire risk in Western Canada to similar record-breaking levels.

Read more: ‘Historic’ heat wave in Western Canada might not lift for days, forecasters say

A community in central British Columbia broke Canada’s all-time heat record yesterday with a temperature of 46 C and even northerly cities like Edmonton are expected to near the 40 C mark this week.

Read more: Lytton, B.C. sets all-time temperature record for Canada amid blistering heat wave

Natural Resources Canada forest ecologist Yan Boulanger says the heat has cranked the wildfire risk up to what he calls “extremely extreme.”

Wildfire scientist Mike Flannigan at the University of Alberta agrees.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan heat wave increases wildfire risk

But he says in an odd way, the heat itself is working in the forest’s favour.

He says it’s so hot that electrical storms aren’t gathering and there are no storms in the immediate forecast to ignite a fire with a lightning strike.

But he warns that Canada is just at the start of the lightning season and a fiery summer could still break out.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
