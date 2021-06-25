Edmonton’s mandatory mask bylaw will end when Alberta enters Stage 3 on July 1

Send this page to someone via email

In a very tight vote, Edmonton city council voted to deactivate the mandatory face covering bylaw along with the province, on July 1, when Alberta enters Stage 3 of its Open For Summer plan.

Masks will still be required on transit, and in taxis, ride-sharing services, continuing care and acute care settings.

Third reading on the amendment was passed in a vote of seven to six on Friday.

The amendment reads: “Given the recently announced provincial Open for Summer plan, which includes expiry of nearly all provincial public health orders in Stage 3, this report recommends deactivating the bylaw concurrent with the start of Stage 3.

“Should council wish to consider an alternative approach, other options are also presented.”

Councillors started talking about lifting the mask mandate earlier this week, but paused discussion on it for “sober second thought.”

Councillors said it is “a heated issue” and one they heard a lot about from constituents.

“I’m glad we’ve had the chance to reflect and hear from our public on this,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “It’s a good thing.

Councillor Bev Esslinger pointed out that Alberta health experts still suggest people wear masks, especially in indoor or crowded settings.

“I would encourage everyone to continue to wear their masks,” she said. “That’s the recommendation; not the mandate.”

Under Stage 3 of the province’s Open for Summer plan, which comes into effect July 1, the provincial mask mandate will come to an end, apart from in some specific settings.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said masks will still be required in continuing care and acute care settings, on public transit, in taxis and in ride-sharing vehicles until further notice, “given the closed indoor environment of these spaces and to protect those who have not been able to be fully vaccinated yet.”

“Masking remains a very reasonable choice for people to make and it’s going to be really important as we move forward into Stage 3 for people to give each other the space that they need to navigate how they want to manage those risks,” she continued.

Edmonton’s mandatory face coverings bylaw came into effect on Aug. 1, 2020 and requires people to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor public spaces and on public vehicles, such as the LRT, buses and vehicles for hire.

The current city bylaw was set to be in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.

The Alberta government made masks mandatory provincewide in December 2020.

In his presentation to council on Tuesday, city manager Andre Corbould cited several factors for the recommendation to align the city’s mask rules with the province’s, including the significant decline in active COVID-19 cases in Edmonton.

Corbould said active cases of COVID-19 have dropped. Case numbers went from over 6,000 in early May to about 246 cases as of Thursday — which is the lowest active case count the city has seen since last June.

Corbould also cited the city’s R value, which has dropped to 0.57, and decreasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions. As of Thursday, there were 49 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Edmonton, 18 of whom were being treated in ICU.

The city manager also said vaccination rates are increasing in the city.

Councillors were presented with three additional options, one of which would have seen the mask bylaw come to an end in Edmonton once 50 per cent of the eligible population in the Edmonton zone was fully vaccinated with two doses.

The second option would have fully repealed the bylaw when Alberta enters Stage 3, meaning council would have to pass a new bylaw in the event COVID-19 conditions changed.

The third option would have seen no changes and kept the mask coverings bylaw in place until Dec. 31, with the option for council to review at any time.

