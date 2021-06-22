Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to drop, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update on the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 60 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as two additional deaths.

There were 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Over the previous 24 hours, the province completed 2,833 tests, putting the positivity rate at around 1.8 per cent.

While 29.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated, Alberta is struggling to reach the next percentage point of Albertans with at least one dose. As of June 20, 70.7 per cent of eligible Albertans has received their first dose.

As of Monday, Alberta had administered 3,804,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

– With a file from Emily Mertz, Global News