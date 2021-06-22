SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 22, 2021 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: COVID-19 science with author and professor Tim Caulfield' Ask the Expert: COVID-19 science with author and professor Tim Caulfield
In this edition of Ask the Expert, health policy expert Tim Caulfield chats about COVID-19 science as well as an upcoming forum meant to dispel myths around the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to drop, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update on the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to decline Monday

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 60 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as two additional deaths.

There were 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Over the previous 24 hours, the province completed 2,833 tests, putting the positivity rate at around 1.8 per cent.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccination coverage inconsistent across Alberta' COVID-19 vaccination coverage inconsistent across Alberta
COVID-19 vaccination coverage inconsistent across Alberta

While 29.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated, Alberta is struggling to reach the next percentage point of Albertans with at least one dose. As of June 20, 70.7 per cent of eligible Albertans has received their first dose.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Geographical differences in vaccination coverage prompt call from Alberta doctors to boost uptake

As of Monday, Alberta had administered 3,804,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

– With a file from Emily Mertz, Global News

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagDeena Hinshaw tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta COVID-19 stats tagAlberta coronavirus stats tagHinshaw update tagAberta coronavirus numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers