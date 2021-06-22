Menu

Canada
June 22 2021 7:03pm
01:54

Over 30% of Albertans have received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the COVID-19 situation in the province on Tuesday.

