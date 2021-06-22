Canada June 22 2021 7:05pm 01:08 Alberta will not have a COVID-19 vaccine passport: Dr. Hinshaw Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the province will not have a COVID-19 vaccine passport, but it will not stand in the way of a federal passport. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7972378/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7972378/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?