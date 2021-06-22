Menu

Canada
June 22 2021 7:05pm
01:08

Alberta will not have a COVID-19 vaccine passport: Dr. Hinshaw

Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the province will not have a COVID-19 vaccine passport, but it will not stand in the way of a federal passport.

