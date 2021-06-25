COVID-19: MLHU reports 4 new cases, 1 death on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario– Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

On Friday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported four more COVID-19 cases, one death, and nine recoveries.



The death involves a man in his 80s and is not associated with a long-term care home or a retirement home.

While four new cases were reported, the total local case count increased by only one to 12,526. The health unit says three previously reported cases were removed from the count after a reassessment determined they did not meet the case definition.

The total number of deaths has climbed to 225, while 12,255 cases are listed as resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of variant cases in the region is unchanged at 3,442.

The health unit says the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), which was first identified in the U.K., has accounted for nearly all of them — 3,345 cases.

Eighty-six cases have been confirmed to involve the Gamma variant (P.1), which was first identified in Brazil. One case has also been confirmed to involve the Zeta, or P.2, variant — another lineage first identified in Brazil in October 2020.

Seven cases have been confirmed to involve the B.1.617 variant, the one first identified in India. Six are listed as being the Delta sub-lineage (B.1.617.2) and one the Kappa sub-lineage (B.1.617.1). Health officials believe the Delta variant will be the dominant variant in the region within four weeks.

1:49 COVID-19: Personal care services in Ontario set to reopen as part of Step 2 COVID-19: Personal care services in Ontario set to reopen as part of Step 2

Two cases have been confirmed to involve the Beta variant (B.1.351), first identified in South Africa.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 11,339 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

At least 10 COVID-19 patients were in the care of London Health Sciences Centre as of Friday with fewer than five people in the intensive care unit.

Fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region, the organization says. LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five to protect the privacy of patients.

Six staff at LHSC were positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, unchanged from Thursday.



The organization continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital, declared June 13, in 8TU Transplant Unit that has been linked to an unspecified variant.

The outbreak is linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff as of Thursday, the most recent data that was available at time of publication.



Story continues below advertisement

Institutional outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been reported.

Just one is active in the region — the 8TU Transplant Unit outbreak at University Hospital mentioned above.

Declared June 13, it’s been linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

1:57 Vaccinated Ontario senior credits shot with saving her life after contracting COVID-19 Vaccinated Ontario senior credits shot with saving her life after contracting COVID-19

Vaccinations and testing

Anyone who received their first shot on or before May 30 is eligible to re-book an earlier second dose appointment as of June 24, providing that at least 28 days have passed between doses.

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie was asked Thursday if the MLHU expects to align with the province, which will allow all Ontario residents 18 and older to book their second shot starting June 28.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, he stated that it depends on how many appointments are available.

“If we run out of appointments by Monday … then it will be difficult to open any further. And we could do it on paper, but it wouldn’t be really meaningful because the appointments wouldn’t be there.”

Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

One-day pop-up community clinics are being held at select schools in the city and county starting this week. Locations, dates and times can be found on the Global News website.

As of June 19, the MLHU says 73.1 per cent of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, those looking to get a COVID-19 test have several options.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

People can also be tested at MyHealth Testing Centre, at certain pharmacies and — if a student or staff member — at Fanshawe College and Western University.

The test positivity rate in the region stands at 1.2 per cent for the week of June 13, according to the most recent data available.

0:52 COVID-19: Ontario Premier Doug Ford gets 2nd Astra Zeneca vaccine shot COVID-19: Ontario Premier Doug Ford gets 2nd Astra Zeneca vaccine shot

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 256 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 543,571.

Friday’s case count is the fifth straight day that it’s been below 300.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Friday’s report, 39 new cases were recorded in Waterloo, 38 in Peel Region, 36 in Toronto, 17 in Hamilton and 18 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

Two more deaths were reported, bringing that total to 9,101.

As mentioned previously, the province says all Ontarians will be eligible to book a second COVID-19 vaccine through its provincial booking system starting Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m., providing that appointments are booked at least 28 days after the first dose.

Officials said moving up the second doses will make about 1.5 million more residents eligible on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Two new COVID-19 cases and six more recoveries were reported by Southwestern Public Health on Friday, bringing the region’s pandemic case total to 3,871 with 3,763 cases resolved.

The total number of deaths is unchanged at 83.

At least 25 cases are active with 16 in Woodstock and seven in St. Thomas. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are hospitalized but not in the ICU.

The number of variant cases in the region now stands at 794, unchanged from Thursday. The vast majority, at least 740, involve the Alpha variant.

There are no active outbreaks reported in the region.

Those eligible can re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9. The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate increased to 1.5 per cent for the week of June 13, up from 0.9 per cent for the week of June 6.

6:24 Should Canadians be worried about the Delta Plus variant? Should Canadians be worried about the Delta Plus variant?

Huron and Perth

Global News is still awaiting Friday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Thursday, HPPH reported two more COVID-19 cases and one more recovery, bringing the total to 1,885.

Twelve cases were listed as active, including three active variant of concern cases, while 1,816 cases are considered recovered and 57 people have died.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit dashboard.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19, according to HPPH.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of variant cases and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant was 306.

Health unit data shows more than 92,189 people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or about 72 per cent of Huron-Perth residents.

Currently, anyone who received a first dose of vaccine on or before May 30 can re-book their second appointment, as can other certain individuals.

There were no active outbreaks reported in the region, as of Thursday.

The region’s test positivity rate fell to 1.0 per cent for the week of June 13, down from 1.2 per cent the week of June 6.

Sarnia and Lambton

For the second day in a row, nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lambton County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,589 on Friday.



Ten recoveries were reported, bringing that total to 3,491. Sixty-two virus-related deaths have been reported, most recently on June 15.

The number of active cases stands at 36, a decrease of one from Thursday. According to Bluewater Health, seven patients in their care are confirmed to have COVID-19.



Story continues below advertisement

The region’s variant case tally climbed by three to 633, Lambton Public Health reports.

No outbreaks are active.

Second-dose re-bookings continue in the region for all residents aged 60 and older as well as residents whose first dose was on or before May 21.

Residents can re-book using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222, however, call volume is expected to be very high.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

The region’s positivity rate was 1.4 per cent the week of May 30, the most recent data available.



— with files from Gabby Rodrigues, Sawyer Bogdan, Matthew Trevithick and Kelly Wang.

