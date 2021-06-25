Quebec reports under new 90 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health officials recorded 88 new cases and no additional deaths attributable to the COVID-19 health crisis Friday.

The immunization campaign saw another 68,155 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last report. More than 7.7 million shots have been given to date.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continues to be on the downturn. It dropped by eight to 135.

This includes 40 patients in intensive care units, an increase of two from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 20,320 tests were conducted Wednesday.

Quebec’s caseload stands at 374,406, while the health crisis has killed 11,202 people to date.

As of Friday, recoveries have topped 362,000 in the province.

Montreal mayor gets second dose

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante received her booster shot of the vaccine Friday morning.

With summer underway and the city gradually reopening from the pandemic, she also urged young adults to book their shots.

She said normalcy is coming, but that “there is still some way to go” and vaccinations are needed to get there.

“Many young people have yet to get vaccinated, and I encourage them to go as soon as possible,” she wrote on Twitter. “We are counting on you to make COVID-19 end this summer.”

Déjà ma 2e dose. La «normalité» approche mais il reste du chemin à faire, et ça, c'est se faire vacciner. Beaucoup de jeunes doivent encore se faire vacciner, et je les encourage à y aller dès que possible. On compte sur vous pour que la COVID-19 se termine cet été. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/tlbSTt60dN — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 25, 2021

