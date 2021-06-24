Laval hopes to score with vaccination clinic outside popular bar on Habs game night

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Laval, Que., are hoping to entice young adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

To make things easier, they have set up a mobile clinic outside a popular pub located at the Centropolis commercial lifestyle centre in Laval, with opening hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

In Quebec, more than 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of the vaccine, but young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are lagging behind at 65 per cent.

With Fête nationale festivities and an all-important Habs game on the menu, the 3 Brasseurs Microbrewery Restaurant is likely to be a high-traffic area, with lots of potential arms to jab, officials said.

The clinic, authorities say, is open to those receiving a first dose, with 200 vials of Pfizer available. Appointments are not required.

The pop-up clinics are being deployed to reach people where they are, as public health officials work towards achieving the benchmark of 75 per cent of the population vaccinated in all eligible age groups.

To date, Laval has administered 368,296 shots.