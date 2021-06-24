2 deaths, 104 new cases in Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Two more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials reported Thursday — a man in his 50s from Winnipeg, linked to the Alpha variant, and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region.

A total of 104 new cases of the virus have also been reported, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 55,692.

Of the new cases, 64 are in the Winnipeg region, with 18 in Southern Health-Santé Sud, 14 in the Northern health region, nine in Interlake-Eastern and one in Prairie Mountain.

There are currently 1,712 active COVID-19 cases in the province, as well as 109 people hospitalized with the active virus and 91 people still in hospital who are no longer infectious.

A total of 52 patients are in intensive care in Manitoba, as well as 11 Manitobans in ICU in Ontario and one in Alberta.

No further patients were transferred out-of-province as of Wednesday.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 6.4 per cent across the province and 6.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

