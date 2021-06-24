COVID-19: B.C. reports 75 new cases, three more deaths; one in four adults now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with three additional deaths as the number of B.C. adults to be fully vaccinated surpassed 25 per cent.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 79.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases dropped slightly to 1,111.

There were 113 people in hospital, 34 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.53 million British Columbians, 68.5 per cent of the population, has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 1.12 million people, more than 21 per cent of the population, has had two doses. The province reported more than 70,000 second doses were administered since its Wednesday update.

Those numbers climb to 77.5 per cent and 25.9 per cent among adults, and 76 per cent and 25.9 per cent respectively when counting people aged 12 and over.

B.C. has reported 147,346 cases since the pandemic began, while 1,747 people have died.

3:21 Growing unease and lots of questions about the ‘Delta Plus’ Growing unease and lots of questions about the ‘Delta Plus’