Canada

Waterloo Region has most new COVID-19 cases in Ontario for 2nd straight day

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 11:24 am
For the second straight day, and third time in a week, Waterloo had the most new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, according to provincial data.

The Ontario government reported another 256 new positive tests for the coronavirus Friday, with 39 of those cases coming from Waterloo Region.

Read more: Ontario reports 256 new COVID-19 cases as province hits new record of 246K vaccinations in a day

That was only one more case than Peel Region, which had 38 new COVID-19 cases, with 36 others coming from Toronto.

While this is bad news for Waterloo Region residents, it is still a better number than Thursday, when 91 new cases were reported in the area.

That number was much lower when Waterloo Public Health released its numbers as it reported 63 new cases in the area.

Read more: Doug Ford says help is on the way for Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 fight

The agency releases its numbers at 1:30 p.m. based upon data collected at 11:59 p.m. the night before, whereas the province collects its data at 1 p.m. the previous day.

This story will be updated when the local data is released Friday.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

