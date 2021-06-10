SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Delta COVID-19 variant could dominate in Ontario, vaccinating high-risk areas key to avoid 4th wave: data

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14' Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is further expanding vaccine eligibility for seven health units in COVID-19 Delta variant hot spots, announced Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott on Thursday. This is the variant first detected in India. Starting June 14 at 8 a.m. ET, residents in eligible areas who received their first shot on or before May 9 can book an appointment for a second dose.

As Ontario’s COVID-19 cases and test positivity have noticeably dropped in recent days, the province’s latest modelling data suggests the Delta variant could be the dominant strain over the summer and vaccinating high-risk communities will be key to avoiding a fourth wave of the virus.

“These drops in cases and other indicators should continue to decline for at least 10 days and potentially for the summer. As vaccination continues, it will be important to monitor carefully for new variants and to continue assessing for signs of breakthrough infections, those are infections in people who have already vaccinated, and serious infections that result in hospitalization or other negative outcomes,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said in a presentation Thursday afternoon.

“The Delta variant is more transmissible and may be more dangerous. It will likely be the dominant form of the virus this summer. It is critical to control the spread of this variant.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots prioritized to Ontario hot spots with high Delta variant starting June 14

According to the presentation by the advisory body, getting the second COVID-19 vaccine dose is more than twice as effective against the Delta variant. Officials said the Delta variant, the strain first detected in India, is about 50 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant (the strain first detected in the United Kingdom).

Trending Stories

Brown encouraged residents to continue following public health advice despite recent progress.

“It’s our choice to get vaccinated. It’s our choice to get tested if we’re sick. It’s our choice to follow the remaining public health measures like wearing a mask indoors,” he said.

“It’s the combination of vaccination, strong public health capacity, and these choices we make that will be our key to a good summer and maintaining progress throughout the fall.”

READ MORE: Toronto vaccine strategy to begin targeting Delta variant hotspots

When it comes to Ontario’s vaccination strategy and combatting the rise of the Delta variant, the experts recommended officials ensure all regions in Ontario have access to first doses to ensure there aren’t pockets with low vaccines.

The advisory body also reported intensive care unit admissions and hospitalizations have dropped sharply since the end of April where around 900 people were in ICUs. More recently that number dropped below 500, beginning to free up capacity to resume procedures impacted by record-high hospital admissions.

Story continues below advertisement

If the province can continue controlling COVID-19, officials said normal hospital operations can resume in mid-July assuming the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs is below 200.

Officials also noted COVID-19 testing has declined in recent days. While the province was experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations in mid-April, nearly 350 tests were being conducted for every 100,000 people. Fast-forward to early June and that number dropped to 172 tests per 100,000 people. The experts stressed strong monitoring will be “critical” in controlling the pandemic.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario government tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagCoronavirus Ontario tagCoronavirus Toronto tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagcovid ontario tagCOVID-19 Ontario vaccines tagOntario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table tagCOVID-19 Ontario modelling data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers