Global News Morning Toronto
June 10 2021 10:16am
03:57

Toronto chef appeals to the public in viral post to be gentle with restaurant staff during reopening

Ash MacNeil, Chef at Eataly Toronto, talks about her plea to restaurant guests as patios rush to reopen across Ontario.

