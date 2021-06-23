MLHU set to expand 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine re-booking as Delta variant gains ground

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says it’s expecting its largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment to date this weekend and will soon be expanding eligibility to re-book earlier second-dose appointments.

At the same time, the MLHU says it has received confirmation of four more cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, bringing the local total of confirmed Delta variant cases to six.

The four cases involve people between the ages of 18 and 31, none of whom travelled recently.

The health unit is still in the process of confirming information but associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers says the cases have resolved and it’s believed none of the individuals were fully vaccinated, though it’s unclear whether they were partially vaccinated or had not received any vaccine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MLHU says it was informed about an incoming shipment of nearly 43,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected this weekend. That shipment is on top of 25,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected by the end of the day, 19,000 doses of Moderna that arrived last Friday, and another 38,000 Moderna doses arriving this week.

“From our perspective, it couldn’t be better timed,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“We have been able already to add the roughly 43,000 additional appointments into our vaccine booking system. Those are primarily at the Agriplex as well as Earl Nichols and the North London Optimist Community Centre.”

As well, Mackie says the MLHU hopes to announce on Thursday that it will be expanding eligibility to re-book earlier second-dose appointments to anyone who received their first dose on or before May 30.

“We’ll confirm that on our media briefing tomorrow at 2 p.m. We’re just dotting I’s and crossing T’s with partners. At this point, it seems very likely we’ll be able to make that opening.”

Currently, anyone who was vaccinated on or before May 9 is eligible to re-book their second dose appointment.

More to come.