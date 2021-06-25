All Ontario residents 18 and older can book 2nd COVID-19 shots June 28

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says all Ontarians will be eligible to book a second COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m.

The province previously said eligibility would open up to everyone during the week of June 28 but did not confirm an exact date.

An appointment must be made at least 28 days after the first dose, which is recommended interval between shots.

Officials said moving up the second doses will make about 1.5 million more residents eligible on Monday.

“Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, allowing us to provide more second doses ahead of schedule while supporting our communities most at risk,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said.

“All vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and I encourage everyone to book your second dose appointment as soon as possible,” she said.

Officials reported Friday that more than 13.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. A new daily record of 246,393 vaccines were done in the last day.

There are more than 3.7 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 30.9 per cent of the adult population. First dose adult coverage sits at 76.9 per cent.

Ontario is set to enter Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan on June 30, with the exception of Waterloo Region.

Earlier this week, those who got a first dose from May 10 to May 30, and were in a Delta hot spot, were able to book an earlier second shot starting Wednesday, June 23.

Three more local public health units — Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham Region — were added as Delta hot spots, joining Toronto, Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York.

Starting Saturday, June 26 at 8 a.m., youth aged 12 to 17 who live in a Delta hotspot can book an earlier second shot.

