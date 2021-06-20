Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating man’s death as a homicide

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 2:05 pm
Regina Police are investigating the city's sixth homicide of 2021. The victim's name or age has not been released. View image in full screen
Regina Police are investigating the city's sixth homicide of 2021. The victim's name or age has not been released. File / Global News

Regina police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after officers were sent to the hospital in regards to an injured male on Friday.

Read more: Police investigate after injured man dies at Regina hospital

The man was later pronounced dead. Police officers attended a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street as part of their investigation.

Police reported on Friday that they were investigating the death in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The deceased male has been identified and his next-of-kin have been notified. Police did not release the victim’s age or name.

Read more: Regina police ask public for help in disappearance of 15-year-old girl

This marks Regina’s sixth homicide of 2021.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact them at 306-777-6500 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
