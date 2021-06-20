Regina police investigating man’s death as a homicide

Regina police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after officers were sent to the hospital in regards to an injured male on Friday.
The man was later pronounced dead. Police officers attended a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street as part of their investigation.
Police reported on Friday that they were investigating the death in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.
The deceased male has been identified and his next-of-kin have been notified. Police did not release the victim’s age or name.
This marks Regina’s sixth homicide of 2021.
Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact them at 306-777-6500 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
