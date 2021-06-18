Menu

Canada

Police investigate after injured man dies at Regina hospital

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:38 am
The Regina Police Service says it's investigating the death of a man who was found injured at the hospital shortly after midnight Friday. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service says it's investigating the death of a man who was found injured at the hospital shortly after midnight Friday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the death of a man Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man at the Regina hospital shortly after midnight.

The man was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the investigation led them to a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street, but no charges were included in their press release.

The coroner’s service is working with police in the investigation.

More information will be released at a later date, police say.

Anyone with information can call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
