Police investigate after injured man dies at Regina hospital

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the death of a man Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man at the Regina hospital shortly after midnight.

The man was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the investigation led them to a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street, but no charges were included in their press release.

The coroner’s service is working with police in the investigation.

More information will be released at a later date, police say.

Anyone with information can call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

