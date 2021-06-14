Menu

Canada

Investigation launched into death of 2-year-old girl in Regina

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 2:22 pm
Regina police say that a two-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a fall down stairs has died in hospital.
Regina police say that a two-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a fall down stairs has died in hospital. File / Global News

Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl.

Police said they were called to a home in the 2300 block of Retallack Street on June 9 for a report that a girl was seriously injured in a fall down stairs.

Read more: Regina woman charged after toddler poisoned with ethanol

The girl was taken to hospital by paramedics and then flown to Saskatoon.

She died in hospital on Sunday.

Police said the girl’s family has been notified, but is not releasing her name at this time.

Read more: No charges after pedestrian struck by unmarked Regina police vehicle

The Regina Children’s Justice Centre and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

The centre consists of members of the Regina Police Service, child protection workers, child abuse physicians and the Crown prosecutor’s office.

