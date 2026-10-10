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Canada

2 dead after plane crash, fire near Fergus, Ont.

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 10, 2026 3:22 pm
1 min read
plane crash View image in full screen
A small plane crashed and caught fire in a field outside of Fergus, Ont. on Friday, October 9, 2026 killing two people. OPP
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Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a field and caught fire near Fergus, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

First responders were called to the scene near Beatty Line and Wellington Road 17 around 10:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) told Global News in an email that an amateur-built sporting biplane took off from the Fergus airport around 10 a.m. for an aerobatic training flight.

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OPP said the aircraft crashed into the field and subsequently caught fire. The fire was successfully extinguished by first responders.

In an update Saturday, OPP said there were two people in the plane at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

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The TSB said both occupants were experienced pilots.

OPP cleared the scene around noon Saturday.

TSB said it will continue to gather information in the coming days.

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