Police investigate small plane crash in field near Fergus, Ont.

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Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a small plane crash near Fergus.

Police say emergency crews responded at 10:15 a.m. to the crash near the intersection of Beatty Line and Wellington Road 17, north of Guelph.

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They say a small aircraft crashed into a field and caught fire.

Police say the extent of injuries is unknown.

Transport Canada has been notified.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and drivers should avoid the area.