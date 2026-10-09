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Canada

Police investigate small plane crash in field near Fergus, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2026 12:07 pm
1 min read
OPP View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a small plane crash near Fergus.

Police say emergency crews responded at 10:15 a.m. to the crash near the intersection of Beatty Line and Wellington Road 17, north of Guelph.

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They say a small aircraft crashed into a field and caught fire.

Police say the extent of injuries is unknown.

Transport Canada has been notified.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and drivers should avoid the area.

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