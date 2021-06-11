Menu

Canada

No charges after pedestrian struck by unmarked Regina police vehicle

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 5:58 pm
RPS said the 48-year-old man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck by the unmarked police vehicle. View image in full screen
RPS said the 48-year-old man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck by the unmarked police vehicle. File / Global News

Regina Police Service (RPS) says no charges will be laid after one of its officers struck a pedestrian with a vehicle last month.

The collision occurred in the 3000 block of 4th Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on May 28, according to a press release.

“On that night, there were patrol officers and a marked police car near that location for an unrelated call. It appears a male crossed 4th Avenue, distracted by the marked police car, and did not see a vehicle approaching eastbound on 4th Avenue,” read a RPS statement on Friday.

“The approaching vehicle was an unmarked police vehicle, used for covert operations, driven by a plainclothes officer.”

RPS said the 48-year-old man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck by the unmarked police vehicle. They added he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from hospital after treatment.

Following an investigation by a collision reconstruction expert, police said there will be no charges against the pedestrian or the constable with 10 years’ service experience.

“There was consideration given to evidence that indicated the pedestrian proceeded into the path of the vehicle when it was unsafe to do so … but the pedestrian will not be charged. This matter is now concluded,” read the release.

